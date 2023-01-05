Biden expected to announce more Ukraine aid, including sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is expected to announce a new round of military assistance for Ukraine on Friday that will include equipment the U.S. has not previously provided, according to three U.S. officials.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that Bradley Fighting Vehicles will be part of the new package. The announcement was made in conjunction with Germany, which plans to send Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

The president held a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz early Thursday afternoon, according to a White House statement.

The two leaders "reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. They reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia’s aggression," according to a White House statement.

A U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Delil Souleiman / AFP via Getty Images

The aid package will be the first from the $45 billion Congress in assistance authorized for Ukraine at the end of December.

The president said Wednesday he was considering sending the powerful Bradley Armored Vehicles to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been asking the U.S. to do.