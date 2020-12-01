Biden to formally introduce economic team, including Yellen for treasury secretary

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday will formally introduce his picks for his economic policy team, including Janet Yellen for treasury secretary.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to join Biden at the event in Wilmington, Del. Earlier in the day, they will separately receive the presidential daily briefing, which they began getting on Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department. She previously served as chair of the Federal Reserve during the Obama administration. In addition to other roles she held at the Federal Reserve, Yellen also served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Bill Clinton.

Biden’s top choice for director of the National Economic Council is Brian Deese, a former adviser to President Barack Obama. The president-elect is expected to make the announcement later this week, when he will also name his Domestic Policy Council director, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday. Deese was part of the Obama administration team that worked on both environmental issues and the bailout of the auto industry.

According to a readout released Monday night, Biden and Harris met virtually with national security and climate policy staff to discuss their wide-ranging agenda, which will include rejoining the Paris Agreement on Biden’s first day in office.

Leading GOP senators are still reluctant to publicly accept Biden’s victory and are pointing to Dec. 14, when the Electoral College meets, as the day when they would acknowledge his win. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Monday called Neera Tanden, Biden’s choice for Office of Management and Budget director, “radioactive” and said there should have been “at least some consultation” with Republicans on the decision.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has no public events on his daily White House schedule. He called into an hours-long meeting Monday that his campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis held with some Arizona Republican state legislators to push a number of unfounded conspiracy theories aimed at undermining the election results in Arizona and other battleground states Trump lost. The president spent the call trashing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, for signing the certification of Biden as the winner of Arizona’s election.