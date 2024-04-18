Biden imposes new sanctions on Iran after drone and missile attack on Israel

The Biden administration on Thursday announced new sanctions on Iran targeting its missile and drone program after its attack on Israel last weekend.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the sanctions speak to the commitment he and fellow leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations made to collectively ramp up economic pressure on the Iranian government.

Biden also noted that U.S. allies were issuing additional sanctions and measures in an effort to curtail Iran’s destabilizing military programs. The United Kingdom on Thursday announced sanctions against Iranian military figures and organizations, and European Union leaders also said earlier this week that they would increase sanctions against Iran.

“Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran’s attacks: The United States is committed to Israel’s security,” Biden said. “We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable.”

The Treasury Department on Thursday said the U.S. is targeting 16 individuals and two entities enabling Iran’s drone production, including engine types that powered the unmanned aerial vehicles used in the attack over the weekend.

“Today, in coordination with the United Kingdom and in consultation with partners and allies, we are taking swift and decisive action to respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "We’re using Treasury’s economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran’s malign activity, including its UAV program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism. We will continue to deploy our sanctions authority to counter Iran with further actions in the days and weeks ahead."

Iran has said it launched its attack against Israel in response to the Israeli bombing of its consular building in Syria, which killed two of Tehran’s military generals and five officers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will respond to Iran’s retaliatory strikes amid calls from leaders in Western countries, including Biden, to exercise restraint.