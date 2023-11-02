Biden meets with leaders of Dominican Republic and Chile to talk economic ties, migration

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet separately on Thursday with the leaders of the Dominican Republic and Chile to discuss key issues like economic relations and migration.

The meeting with Dominican President Luis Abinader will focus on strengthening economic ties, democratic principles and labor rights as well as address the security situation in neighboring Haiti, the White House said in a statement. It will be the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Haiti has suffered major security issues in recent years, including the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse, in 2021, gang violence and kidnappings, including of two Americans, who were later released. In October, the United Nations Security Council voted to send a multinational armed force to the country to combat violence. The force is led by Kenya.

The friendship between the two countries “runs deep, strengthened by generations of Dominicans becoming American citizens,” Biden said during remarks to the press alongside Abinader before the leaders’ meeting.

“The partnership between our nations is, I think, stronger than ever before,” Biden added.

The talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric will address economic cooperation, climate change and migration, the White House said.

The two leaders will also discuss the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders' Summit, which Biden is hosting at the White House tomorrow. Biden announced the partnership last year, with the goal of combatting economic inequality and promotion regional economic integration, according to the State Department.

"We need to break the cycle where marginalized communities are hit the hardest by disasters and have the fewest resources to recover from crises and prepare for the next one," Biden said in announcing the initiative. "Together, we have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible and creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure, and more sustainable."