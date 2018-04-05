Pruitt paid about $1,000 a month, less than a third of what other nearby two-bedroom homes list for.

Meanwhile, in a marked change in tone, the White House said President Donald Trump is not OK with recent revelations about Pruitt.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump was OK with Pruitt's actions, Sanders replied: "The president's not."

For his part, Pruitt is denying he knew about big raises given to two of his closest aides and insisting he did nothing wrong in renting a bargain-priced condo tied to an energy lobbyist.

Pruitt spoke in a series of interviews with Fox News and other conservative media outlets in an attempt to shore up his eroding position in an administration that has seen other top officials depart after ethical missteps.

Also, EPA senior counsel and associate administrator Samantha Davis has resigned.

"It has been an honor to serve in this role at EPA, and I am enormously grateful for the opportunity," she confirmed to NBC News. "I wish Administrator Pruitt and all of the public servants at EPA the very best."

Her resignation was first reported by the Washington Post.

As the head of the EPA, Pruitt has been Trump's point man for the administration's push to make the agency more industry-friendly and rollback environmental regulations seen by the White House as overreaching, many of which were put in place by the Obama administration.

Before being tapped as the EPA head, Pruitt served as the Oklahoma Attorney General. As the state’s top cop he was a climate change skeptic who fought the EPA's regulations on carbon emissions.

In Washington, Pruitt has moved to scrap, gut or replace numerous environmental regulations opposed by industry while boosting the continued burning of fossil fuels, which scientists have concluded is the primary cause of climate change.

He has come under fire for his use of taxpayer-funded travel, mostly in first-class, despite federal regulations requiring federal officials to fly in coach. Pruitt has defended his travel, saying he needed to sit in first-class seats due to security concerns.

In one instance last year, Pruitt and members of his staff spent roughly $40,000 in taxpayer funds to fly to Morocco to help encourage the country import liquefied natural gas from the United States.

In the Fox interview, Pruitt claimed the travel controversy is a conspiracy manufactured by his critics on the left and he also defended himself over the raises to his two close aides, saying the pay hikes were approved by staff, he was unaware of the decision and planned to review it.