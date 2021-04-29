'On the move': Biden urges Congress to turn 'crisis' into 'opportunity'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden painted a nation on the mend, recovering from the pandemic but still in need of a boost from the federal government, in his first address to Congress on Wednesday as he seeks to shift his focus beyond the coronavirus pandemic nearly 100 days into his administration.

Biden said he was there to speak to Congress not just of "crisis" but of "opportunity," pitching $4 trillion of ambitious investments in the American economy and social safety-net programs that he argued were necessary to compete on the global stage and would reduce deficits in the long run.

"Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," Biden said.

"We’re in a great inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back. We have to build back better," Biden continued, echoing his campaign slogan.

Biden unveiled his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.8 trillion package that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and expanded access to child care. It is the second phase of Biden's two-part push to boost the economy, following the $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package, which he announced last month.

Biden said he would ask corporations and the wealthiest Americans to "pay their fair share" in order to fund his economic agenda, arguing that the pandemic put a spotlight on inequality in the country as millions of people lost their jobs while CEO salaries continued to increase and billionaires saw their net worths rise.

"My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked," Biden said, promising not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year. "It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle-out."

"When you hear someone say that they don’t want to raise taxes on the wealthiest 1 percent and on corporate America, ask them: Whose taxes are you going to raise instead, and whose are you going to cut?," he added.

Biden, who campaigned in part on a promise to restore public trust in government, touted the American Rescue plan, vaccination rollouts and his economic proposals as proof of a functioning democracy, adding that autocracies around the globe, including China, were betting that the U.S. would be too divided to pass his sweeping agenda.

"Can our democracy deliver on the most pressing needs of our people? Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hate and fears that have pulled us apart?," Biden said.

"It’s time we remembered that 'We the People' are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force we have no control over."