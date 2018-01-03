Trump: Bannon has ‘lost his mind’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump fired back at Steve Bannon on Wednesday, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind" after being fired from the White House.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency," Trump said in a scathing statement responding to a new book by writer Michael Wolff about the inside workings of the Trump White House.

"When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," the president continued about Bannon.

Trump's statement bashed Bannon for pretending "to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was.

"It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books," Trump added.

The president attacked Bannon for backing Roy Moore in Alabama, a race that the Republican lost last month to Democrat Doug Jones. Trump also endorsed Moore.

"Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country...Steve doesn't represent my base — he's only in it for himself."

Trump's harsh comments Wednesdday are a 180 degree turn from his prior praise of Bannon, whom he described as a "friend of mine for a long time" during a media availability in the Rose Garden last October. "I have a very good relationship, as you know, with Steve Bannon," Trump said. "I like Steve a lot."

In the book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Bannon called a meeting of Trump campaign officials with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower during the presidential campaign "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." Bannon also said he believed that the Russians were taken after the meeting to meet Trump, something the president has denied happened.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump also took Wolff to task over his reporting about the first lady, including that she cried — but not out of joy — on election night when her husband won the presidency.

"This book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section," Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement, adding that the first lady "supported her husband's decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the book a "trashy tabloid fiction expose" and asserted that the accounts inside it came from "individuals who have no access or influence with the White House."

However, reporters were quick to point out on Twitter that they saw Wolff coming and going into the White House for meetings on multiple occasions.