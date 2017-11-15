Trump has awkward water bottle moment on TV

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was very thirsty — for some more positive news coverage of his lengthy Asia trip, and for some water.

While speaking animatedly at the White House on Wednesday about his 11 days abroad, Trump abruptly stopped talking and stooped to look for water behind the podium. Staffers typically leave a water bottle or glass under the podium, but this time the president came up empty.

"They don't have water," Trump said. "That's OK." A voice in the wings alerted him to a bottle of Fiji water within arm's reach that the president hadn't seen.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Trump's awkward water break during White House statement 0:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1096724547856" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump grabbed for it, seeming to keep it away from his body and out of camera view as he unscrewed the cap before taking some gulps, reminiscent of another ill-fated political water bottle sip by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida — which Trump had previously mocked.

Trump had been merciless about Rubio's ill-fated drink that went viral during his Republican response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address in 2013.

"Do you remember that catastrophe?" Trump said on the campaign trail last year. During that rally, Trump brandished a water bottle and dumped it around the stage, yelling, "It's Rubio!"

Rubio responded immediately Wednesday, with a tweet:

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

After his lengthy remarks on Wednesday, Trump did not respond to shouted questions from the press about whether Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should quit the race.