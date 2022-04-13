IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

White House planning to extend mask mandate on planes, trains

The length of the extension is likely to be 15 days, pushing the mandate into May, sources said.
Image: A commuter rides a Metro-North train traveling through Stamford, Conn. on Aug. 3, 2020.
A commuter rides a Metro-North train traveling through Stamford, Conn. on Aug. 3, 2020.Gabriela Bhaskar / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Jay Blackman, Josh Lederman and Carol E. Lee

The Biden administration is planning to extend the mask mandate for travelers on airplanes, trains and other transit systems, according to two administration sources and two airline sources familiar with an ongoing internal debate.

A final determination about the length of the extension has not yet been settled, the sources said, but the expectation was that it would be at least two weeks.

The current requirement that all travelers wear face coverings is set to expire on April 18 — meaning a two-week extension would stretch until May 2.

Airlines had begun to push the administration to let the mandate expire. Airlines have been left to enforce the masking requirements while increasingly more states and localities have dropped their requirements that people wear face coverings in public.


