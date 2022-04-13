White House planning to extend mask mandate on planes, trains

The Biden administration is planning to extend the mask mandate for travelers on airplanes, trains and other transit systems, according to two administration sources and two airline sources familiar with an ongoing internal debate.

A final determination about the length of the extension has not yet been settled, the sources said, but the expectation was that it would be at least two weeks.

The current requirement that all travelers wear face coverings is set to expire on April 18 — meaning a two-week extension would stretch until May 2.

Airlines had begun to push the administration to let the mandate expire. Airlines have been left to enforce the masking requirements while increasingly more states and localities have dropped their requirements that people wear face coverings in public.