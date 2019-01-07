Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Adam Reiss

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A Massachusetts judge ordered Kevin Spacey to stay away from his accuser, during a brief pre-trial hearing on Monday morning.

The Oscar winner, facing felony indecent assault and battery, appeared before Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett in a pre-trial hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes.

The judge told Spacey to have no contact with the alleged victim and had him visit a probation officer before leaving court.

Kevin Spacey appears in court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Jan. 7, 2019. NBC News

Barrett granted a defense request that cell phone data of the accuser be preserved for a six month period after the July 7, 2016 incident.

His next pre-trial hearing was set for March 4. The judge ruled Spacey could skip that hearing, but had to be near a telephone in case the court had any questions for him.

Spacey — who wore a gray suit, dark vest, a purple-and-white floral pattern shirt and a purple tie with white dots — was mobbed by reporters and camera crews as he arrived in court.

A court clerk read the charges, calling him by his birth name. "Kevin S. Fowler." But throughout the hearing, he was called by his acting name, Spacey.

The charges Spacey faces stem from an allegation that first came to light in November 2017 when the accuser’s mother, former Boston TV news anchor.

Heather Unruh, said Spacey groped her then 18-year-old son during a random meeting in July 2016 at the Club Car Restaurant in Nantucket.

Unruh's son has said he won't be in court on Monday.

"By reporting the sexual assault, my client is a determined and encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted," the accuser's lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, said in a statement on Monday before the hearing. "My client is leading by example."

Spacey faces up to five years behind bars, if convicted of all charges.

Spacey has generally kept a low-profile since several men have accused him of sexual misconduct — allegations he denied.

Unruh made her accusations just five days after Netflix, makers of his hit show "House of Cards," cut ties with Spacey.

The actor tweeted a video on Christmas Eve looking into the camera and speaking in a southern accent that appeared to mimic his “Cards” character, President Frank Underwood. He seemed to reference his “Cards” termination.

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. Despite everything," said Spacey, wearing a Santa Claus apron and standing in a kitchen. "Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth.”

Adam Reiss reported from Nantucket, David K. Li reported from New York.