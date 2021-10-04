William Shatner is boldly going to the edge of space.

Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that the 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12, making him the oldest person to travel to space.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.

Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the "Trek" universe, will be joined by three other passengers on the New Shepard NS-18 rocket: Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, and two paying customers.

“I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” Powers said in a statement.

Unlike the Enterprise’s five-year mission, Shatner’s trip will carry him to space for just a few minutes.

It will be the company's second launch with a crew. Bezos was aboard the inaugural flight in July, alongside his brother and his others.

Shatner portrayed Kirk in the original "Trek" series as well as seven feature films.

William Shatner, center, as Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise on the set of "Star Trek." Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images file

In an interview with NBC News in July, Shatner dismissed criticism of Bezos and British mogul Richard Branson for using their fortunes on space travel instead of investing in social causes.

Shatner said he believed Bezos and Branson could spend their fortunes however they pleased: "It’s their money. They can do what they want with it."

However, Shatner teased people who want to visit Mars.

"What’s his name wants to colonize Mars? That’s ridiculous," Shatner said of Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

"It takes a year and a half to get there. People will think it’s like we’re on a trip, on a cruise line. No, man! You’re in zero gravity and it’s hotter than hell and the air is putrid. 'Help me, I’m dying, but I’m dying slowly!' What a terrible fate."