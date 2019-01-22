Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt

The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

“The Big Sick” Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani and “Black-ish” Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the Best Picture, Original Score, Animated Short Film and more nominations. See which films, actors and actresses have a chance to take home a golden statue.

The show will take place Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

And the nominees are...

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Poppins Returns

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence.

FILM EDITING

Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Patrick J. Don Vito, Green Book

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Hank Corwin, Vice

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

ORIGINAL SONG

All the Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

SOUND EDITING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story