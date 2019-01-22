Breaking News Emails
The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.
“The Big Sick” Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani and “Black-ish” Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the Best Picture, Original Score, Animated Short Film and more nominations. See which films, actors and actresses have a chance to take home a golden statue.
The show will take place Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
And the nominees are...
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Mary Poppins Returns
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence.
FILM EDITING
Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman
John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Patrick J. Don Vito, Green Book
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Hank Corwin, Vice
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Border
Mary Queen Of Scots
Vice
ORIGINAL SCORE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
ORIGINAL SONG
All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story