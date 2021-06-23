Harrison Ford suffers shoulder injury while filming 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford sustained a shoulder injury on the set of "Indiana Jones 5," requiring the actor to take a hiatus from filming while treatment is evaluated.

In the meantime, director James Mangold will continue to shoot without Ford.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

"Indiana Jones 5" began production earlier this month in the U.K. Plot details for the sequel haven't been announced yet, though the 78-year-old Ford is reprising his iconic role as the fedora-wearing, swashbuckling archaeologist. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen will co-star in the latest installment.

"Indiana Jones 5" has been delayed several times and is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 29, 2022. That's almost 15 years after the most recent entry, 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," and more than four decades after the initial installment, 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films in the franchise, was initially set to direct "Indiana Jones 5." However, he passed filmmaking reins to Mangold, whose credits include "Ford v Ferrari" and "Logan," in 2020. Spielberg is expected to remain hands-on as a producer, while George Lucas, who co-created Indiana Jones with Spielberg, hasn't been officially involved with "Indy 5."

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Ford's on-set injury.