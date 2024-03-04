2024 Oscar nominees: Where to stream this year's best picture contenders

Miss some of 2023's buzziest movies in theaters? No problem.

Many of the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards are available to watch from home.

Here’s how you can stream this year’s 10 best picture contenders before the awards show airs on March 10 on ABC.

'American Fiction'

Erika Alexander stars as Coraline and Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in "American Fiction." Claire Folger / Orion Pictures

Five nominations, including best supporting actor (Sterling K. Brown), best actor (Jeffrey Wright), best adapted screenplay and best original score.

"American Fiction," directed by Cord Jefferson, is based on the 2001 novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. It's a satire that follows a Black novelist named Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Wright), who becomes frustrated with the white literary world's obsession with “Black misery porn” and cliché stories. So he writes his own under a pen name to prove a point.

Where to stream: Available for purchase on Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

'Anatomy of a Fall'

A still from "Anatomy of a Fall." NEON

Five nominations, including best director (Justine Triet), best actress (Sandra Hüller), best original screenplay and best film editing.

"Anatomy of a Fall" is a crime drama about a woman whose husband dies under mysterious circumstances with her blind son being the key witness.

Where to stream: Available for rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

'Barbie'

Margot Robbie as Barbie in "Barbie." Warner Bros.

Eight nominations, including best supporting actress (America Ferrera), best supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), best adapted screenplay, best costume design, best original song (two songs in the same category), best production design.

"Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, follows the beloved Mattel doll as she makes her way into the human world. The film broke box office records and became a cultural phenomenon, with people packing theaters dressed in pink to celebrate.

Where to stream: Available on Max for subscribers. It is also available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play.

'The Holdovers'

Paul Giamatti stars as Paul Hunham and Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao / Focus Features

Five nominations, including best actor (Paul Giamatti), best supporting actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), best original screenplay and best film editing.

Alexander Payne’s "The Holdovers" is a heart-warming coming-of-age comedy about a boarding school teacher, a student and the school's head cook forming a friendship over Christmas break.

Where to stream: Available on Peacock for subscribers. It is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and Apple TV. (Disclaimer: The film was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Christopher Cote, Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Melinda Sue Gordon / Apple TV+

Ten nominations, including best director (Martin Scorsese), best actress (Lily Gladstone), best supporting actor (Robert De Niro), best costume design, best original song, best original score, best production design, best film editing and best cinematography.

The Apple Studios film, adapted from the David Grann nonfiction book of the same name, is a drama about the string of deaths in Osage Nation. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, who is enlisted by his uncle William Hale (De Niro) in Oklahoma in a scheme to rob the Osage of their wealth. Gladstone plays Ernest's wife, Mollie, whose family members become murder targets.

Where to stream: DiCaprio posted to Instagram that Apple would make its Apple TV service available for free for two months so viewers could access the film. The film is also available for purchase on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro." Jason McDonald / Netflix

Seven nominations, including best actress (Carey Mulligan), best actor (Bradley Cooper), best original screenplay, best makeup and hairstyling, best sound and best cinematography.

The Netflix biopic, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, follows the life of conductor Leonard Bernstein, who famously co-created “West Side Story." It focuses on Bernstein’s 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan).

Where to stream: Available on Netflix for subscribers.

'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

Thirteen nominations, including best director (Christopher Nolan), best actor (Cillian Murphy), best supporting actress (Emily Blunt), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), best adapted screenplay, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best production design, best film editing, best sound and best cinematography.

"Oppenheimer," which dominated the list of nominees, is Nolan’s portrait of the creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. It's based on the book "American Prometheus."

Where to stream: Available on Peacock for subscribers. It is available for purchase or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play. (Disclaimer: The film was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

'Past Lives'

Teo Yoo, Greta Lee in "Past Lives." Twenty Years Rights / A24

Two nominations, including best original screenplay.

The film, directed by Celine Song, follows a pair of friends who are separated when one’s family moves from South Korea to the United States — and how they reconnect years later. It stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro.

Where to stream: Available on Paramount+ for subscribers. It is available for rent or purchase on Vudu, Apple TV, and Google Play.

'Poor Things'

Emma Stone in "Poor Things." Yorgos Lanthimos / Searchlight Pictures

Eleven nominations, including best director (Yorgos Lanthimos), best actress (Emma Stone), best supporting actor (Mark Ruffalo), best adapted screenplay, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best production design, best film editing and best cinematography.

"Poor Things," based on Alasdair Gray’s book of the same name, follows a woman named Bella Baxter (Stone), who is brought back to life by an unconventional scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), after her brain is replaced with that of her unborn child. She embarks on a quest to see the world and find sexual liberation and equality.

Where to stream: It is available for purchase on Prime Video, Google Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

'The Zone of Interest'

A still from "The Zone Of Interest." A24

Five nominations, including best director (Jonathan Glazer), best adapted screenplay, best international feature and best sound.

The German-language Holocaust drama follows German SS officer Rudolf Höss (played by Christian Friedel), his wife (played by Hüller, who is nominated for "Anatomy of a Fall") and their family as they build a life in a farmhouse neighboring the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Where to stream: It is available for purchase on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu.