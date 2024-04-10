Renee Zellweger is coming back as Bridget Jones for a fourth film

A new chapter of “Bridget Jones” is coming.

Universal Pictures has announced the beloved film series is returning for a fourth installment.

The latest in the “Bridget Jones” saga is titled “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.” Similar to the first two films in the series, the fourth film will be adapted from one of Helen Fielding’s novels, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” which the author released in 2013.

It is set to debut on Valentine’s Day 2025. The film will be available to view on Peacock in the U.S., and in movie theaters internationally. (Peacock and Universal Pictures are owned by NBC News' parent company, NBCUniversal.)

The all-star cast will feature several familiar faces and a few new characters. Most importantly, Renée Zellweger will be stepping into Bridget Jones’ shoes once more.

Hugh Grant will also return as Daniel Cleaver, a former flame whose past with Bridget is quite complicated. In “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” everyone thought Daniel was dead, but viewers later learned that he was indeed alive.

Emma Thompson will also return as Dr. Rawlings.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall will be new this time around, but their characters’ names have not been revealed.

“To Leslie” director Michael Morris will be directing, and Fielding will serve as an executive producer along with several other producers and executive producers.

Universal Pictures hasn’t shared much about the plot yet, but Fielding revealed that she was planning to adapt her book into a fourth film in 2022.

“Yeah, I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen,” she told a Radio Times podcast. “Every film that gets made is a miracle. I think it’s really difficult to make films and to make them happen and to make them good and we want it to be really good. But I really hope so. I’d love to see it on the screen.”

According to the publisher, the “Mad About the Boy” book has 51-year-old Bridget navigating “head lice epidemics, school-picnic humiliations and cross-generational sex.” Through it all, she learns that “life isn’t over when you start needing reading glasses.”

Fans of Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) will be sad to hear that the character died before the book began.