Ruben Östlund's satire 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness," a class satire set aboard a luxury cruise, won the top prize at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, marking the second time the director has nabbed the Palme d'Or.

Östlund previously earned the Palme d'Or in 2017 for "The Square," a dark comedy that skewered the European art world.

"Triangle of Sadness" stars Harris Dickinson ("The King's Man"), Charlbi Dean (The CW's "Black Lightning") and Oscar-nominated Hollywood veteran Woody Harrelson. Neon, an up-and-coming independent label, plans to distribute the film in the U.S.

The award for best director went to South Korean master Park Chan-Wook for "Decision to Leave," a detective saga starring Tang Wei (“Lust, Caution”) and Park Hae-il (“Memories of Murder”).

Park's previous films include darkly comic provocations such as "Oldboy," "Stoker" and "The Handmaiden."

Song Kang-Ho, a veteran of the South Korean film industry, scored the best actor award for his role in Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Broker," a drama about a family trying to find a home for an abandoned newborn.

"I'd like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema," said Song, who led the cast of Bong Joon-Ho's "Parasite," the Palme d'Or winner at Cannes three years ago.

Zar Amir Ebrahimi took the best actress trophy for her turn as a journalist in Ali Abbasi's "Holy Spider," an unsettling thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

The winners at this year's festival were chosen by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, who appeared in last year's Palme d'Or winner "Titane."