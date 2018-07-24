Demi Lovato hospitalized after drug overdose

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday after an apparent drug overdose from an unspecified narcotic, two sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

The singer, 25, was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where sources said she was stable, alert and breathing.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which said Lovato had overdosed on heroin.

Lovato has been open about her battles with addiction, including a stint in rehab for issues related to an eating disorder and self-harm.

She said she celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

"So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness," Lovato tweeted on March 15. "It IS possible."

But in a song released last month, she seemed to suggest that she had relapsed. The track, "Sober," included lyrics such as: "I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore" and "I promise I'll get help."

Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles, Daniel Arkin reported from New York City. This is a developing news story. Refresh for updates.