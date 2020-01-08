Mac Miller's family announces posthumous new album

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer," Mac Miller's family wrote. "We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller performs in 2017 in Los Angeles.Rich Fury / Getty Images file

By Gwen Aviles

Mac Miller's family announced a new album from the late rapper will be released on Jan. 17.

The forthcoming album, "Circles," is a companion project to Miller's 2018 album "Swimming." Miller had been collaborating on the album with record producer Jon Brion, who continued work after the artist's death, according to a statement released by the family on social media.

The family added that it was conflicted about how to share the news about Miller's posthumous album and directed fans to the Instagram account @92tilinfinity for updates.

Miller's estate began approving posthumous music releases in June 2019, with the singles "Time" with Free Nationals and Kali Uchis, and "That's Life" with 88-Keys and Sia.

"We hope you take the time to listen," Miller's family wrote. "The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

Miller, 26, was discovered unresponsive in his Los Angeles home in September 2018. His death was ruled an accidental overdose of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl.

