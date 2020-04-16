Watch live: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds coronavirus briefing

Brian Dennehy, veteran actor known for roles in 'Cocoon' and 'First Blood,' dies at 81

"Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," his daughter said.
Image: Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy during the Broadway opening night performance of 'Love Letters' at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sept. 18, 2014 in New York City.Walter McBride / WireImage file

By Maia Davis

Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday night from natural causes that were not coronavirus-related, his daughter announced Thursday. He was 81.

"Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," Elizabeth Dennehy posted in a statement on Twitter.

The barrel-chested, prolific actor had many movie roles, including in “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon,” but won acclaim on stage, particularly for “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway in 1998.

