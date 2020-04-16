By Maia Davis
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday night from natural causes that were not coronavirus-related, his daughter announced Thursday. He was 81.
"Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," Elizabeth Dennehy posted in a statement on Twitter.
The barrel-chested, prolific actor had many movie roles, including in “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon,” but won acclaim on stage, particularly for “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway in 1998.
