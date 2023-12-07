Alan Ruck, 'Succession' and 'Ferris Bueller' actor, sued over Hollywood pizzeria crash

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles motorist filed a lawsuit against "Succession" and "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" star Alan Ruck on Thursday, alleging the actor caused a chain-reaction accident in Hollywood that left the motorist with severe injuries and his car totaled.

Attorneys for Horacio Vela are seeking unspecified damages against Ruck, alleging negligence by the actor, according to the 7-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Representatives for Ruck did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

The multi-vehicle crash, which also resulted in heavy damage to Raffallo’s Pizzeria, was reported around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Los Angeles Fire officials said they arrived on-scene to find a three-vehicle collision with the front end of one vehicle in the front of a small commercial building. Ambulances were requested for two people, who were not immediately identified, with a 32-year-old man transported to hospital.

According to the complaint, Vela was waiting at a red light at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard when his Hyundai Elantra was forcefully struck by the driver of a Rivian R1T pickup truck, who was later identified as Ruck.

Vela alleges the force of impact propelled his car into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle making a turn onto La Brea Avenue. Vela was transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following the collision and his vehicle towed from the scene.

Attorneys for Vela say he lost consciousness during the collision and was later told he had a subdural hematoma. He now has memory issues, fogginess and dizziness, which his attorneys say are evidence of a brain injury.

NBC Los Angeles reported that security camera video showed the Rivian pickup driven by Ruck rear-end a car at a stoplight, then strike a BMW SUV before it ended up partially inside the pizzeria.

Neama Rahmani, an attorney for Vela, tells NBC News, “Accidents happen. That’s what insurance is for. But Alan Ruck’s insurance company, State Farm, has refused to accept responsibility for the crash."

"Ruck says he doesn’t know what happened, and the Los Angeles Police Department says it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly," Rahmani said. "In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged. We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, and we filed a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case."