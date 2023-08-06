Angus Cloud's mother clarifies she does not believe her son died of suicide

Angus Cloud's mother clarified that she does not believe her son died of suicide, offering insight into his last day with a statement posted to Facebook Friday night.

In the family's initial statement, it was noted that Angus’ father was buried last week and that he was open about his battle with mental health, but no cause of death was revealed.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she said.

In her statement, Lisa Cloud said that her son had been making plans for the future just prior to his death. Angus Cloud had discussed his intentions to help provide assistance for his mom and sisters in the wake of his father's death.

She hugged her son goodnight and that "he said he would see me in the morning," she said.

“I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” his mother wrote. “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Cloud, 25, passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California, last week. Cloud's family said that he had been struggling with grief following the loss of his father.

The family's official statement also spoke about Cloud's openness about mental health struggles.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family statement said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Best known for his breakout role as Fezco in the HBO drama "Euphoria," Cloud's lovable and comedic character quickly became beloved by the dedicated fans of the series.

Cloud's mother wrote in her Friday statement that his work on the show "became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Over two seasons on the show, Cloud played a young drug dealer with a kind heart. Fezco developed strong relationships with his adopted brother, Ashtray, and a budding romance with Lexi, portrayed by Maude Apatow.

His character also refused to sell drugs to a recently sober Rue, played by Zendaya, who became addicted to drugs following her father's death.

Zendaya actress remembered Cloud in a touching tribute posted to Instagram following his death.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson also lamented Cloud’s death.

“There was no one quite like Angus,” the director said in a statement. “He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an alcohol, drug or other substance abuse problem, call the free and confidential helpline of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357), or visit findtreatment.gov.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.