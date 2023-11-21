Eagles couldn’t help themselves by making a Taylor Swift reference after win over Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating their win on “Monday Night Football” against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent nod to Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Following their game, the Eagles posted a photo on their social media accounts of a Swift-inspired friendship bracelet in honor of the team’s big win.

The bracelet, which was decorated with green beads, read, “Eagles win.”

On Swift’s “Eras Tour,” fans have been making friendship bracelets and trading them with other concertgoers.

The Eagles made a reference to the tour in their caption, writing, “In our winning era.”

Swift, who was born in Pennsylvania, has previously stated that she’s an Eagles fan.

However, since she’s been dating Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, Swift has been showing up to his games and cheering him on from a luxury box.

Although fans hoped that Swift would make an appearance at the Chiefs’ big showdown in Kansas City against the Eagles, the pop star did not attend the game.

After postponing her “Eras Tour” performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, Swift rescheduled the concert for Monday.