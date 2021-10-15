IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin hospitalized after accident during 'America's Got Talent' rehearsal

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care," the show said in a statement.
America's Got Talent - Season 11
Jonathan Goodwin performs on "America's Got Talent" in 2016.NBC / NBCUniversal
By Diana Dasrath and Tim Fitzsimons

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured Thursday night while practicing for a segment of "America's Got Talent: Extreme," the television show said Friday.

"During a rehearsal last evening for 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

"America's Got Talent," a reality talent show, was created by Simon Cowell in 2006 and has broadcast for 16 seasons on NBC.

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is a spinoff that was in production when Goodwin's accident occurred. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

