Harrison Ford surprised by Ke Huy Quan on 'Indiana Jones' red carpet, tells former co-star 'You're all grown up!'

Indiana Jones and his trusty sidekick are back together!

Ke Huy Quan, who famously played Short Round as a child in the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” turned out to support Harrison Ford at the Hollywood premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on June 14.

The Oscar winner surprised Ford on the red carpet, jumping up and down behind him while Ford gave an interview. After a few seconds, Quan approached Ford and surprised the action star, who was delighted to see him.

“You’re all grown up,” Ford said as the two exchanged a hug.

“How proud are you of this guy?” the man interviewing Ford asked.

Quan also urged people to check out the fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

“To all the ‘Indy’ fans, first of all, thank you so much for all these wonderful years of support and ‘Indy 5’ is out, so go check out it in the theater,” Quan said in an Instagram story posted by Lucasfilm.

Quan and Ford reconnected after 38 years in 2022 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Quan, who would go on to win a best supporting actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” said he was very nervous about approaching Ford at the expo.

“When I walked out, he was 10 feet away. My heart was pounding. I was so nervous,” he told W magazine. “And the entire time I’m thinking, ‘Is he going to recognize me?’ because the last time he saw me, I was a little kid.”

“But instead he looks at me, he says, ‘Are you Short Round?’” he added. “And I was immediately transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, when I looked up to him. And I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he says, ‘Come here.’ Pulled me close to him and gave me the biggest hug.”

Their relationship went full circle in March of this year at the Oscars when Ford, who was onstage presenting the best picture award to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” gave Quan a hug.

Quan also won raves for his Oscars acceptance speech, which chronicled his unlikely road from child star to actor who couldn’t get work.

“Somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it is happening to me. This is the American dream.”

While fans have seen a lot of Ford and Quan together in recent months, they can catch Ford returning to his iconic role as archeologist Indiana Jones when “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens June 30.