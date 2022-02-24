Hilary Duff responds to backlash over video of her daughter without a car seat

Hilary Duff addressed the backlash over a video last month that appeared to show her 3-year-old daughter sitting in the back of a vehicle without a car seat, saying critics had "no context."

“There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly... was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her car seat,” Duff said in an interview with Romper published Wednesday.

She was referring to a video, shared by her “Younger” co-star Molly Bernard on Instagram in January, that showed Duff's daughter, Banks.

"It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat," Duff, who is mom to three children, said. "You have no context. You don’t know where I am.”

Duff said she sometimes lets her kids sit in the front seat of her car close to the driveway "to pretend like they're driving home."

“You’re telling me you’ve never put your kid in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there?" she concluded. "I’m like, ‘Happy new year to you, too.'"