Jim Caviezel faith-based thriller ‘Sound of Freedom’ crosses $100 million at box office

“Sound of Freedom,” this summer’s unlikely box office hit, has crossed the $100 million mark in North America after three weeks of release.

It’s an impressive milestone for the low-budget, faith-based movie, especially in the height of summer blockbuster season. It also marks the first indie release in post-pandemic times to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office.

Last year’s Oscar-winning arthouse smash “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped $100 million globally, but that included $63 million at the international box office. “Sound of Freedom” isn’t playing overseas.

“Sound of Freedom” stands as the 16th-highest grossing North American release of the year. At this rate, the movie looks to keep climbing that list and soon supplant the No. 14 and 15 spots, which currently belong to “Scream VI” with $108 million and “The Flash” with $107 million.

Religious and conservative media groups have rallied behind the film, which is partially crowdfunded and backed by the Utah-based Angel Studios. The independent streaming and distribution company has used unconventional efforts to promote “Sound of Freedom,” including a “Pay It Forward” app to allow people to buy and donate tickets to others. The company has framed the initiative as a way to raise awareness about child trafficking.

“’Sound of Freedom’ has become the people’s movie,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of global distribution at Angel Studios. “This is the opposite of the top down system developed by Hollywood gatekeepers. We are empowering people to be part of choosing, funding, and sharing stories that amplify light and impact culture.”

Alejandro Monteverde wrote and directed the religious thriller, which is based on the true story of Tim Ballard (“The Passion of the Christ” actor Jim Caviezel), a former government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp co-star.

Moviegoers have been enthusiastic, bestowing the film an “A+” CinemaScore and a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been mostly positive toward the movie, which has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called “Sound of Freedom” a “compelling movie that shines an authentic light on one of the crucial criminal horrors of our time, one that Hollywood has mostly shied away from.”

“Sound of Freedom” also has detractors, with some people accusing the film of embellishing the reality of child exploitation and stoking political conspiracy theories. Rolling Stone called “Sound of Freedom” a “QAnon-tinged thriller,” one that is designed to “appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.”

Meanwhile, AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest cinema chain, has disputed claims that showtimes at its locations have been canceled or plagued with technical difficulties.

“Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread,” the company’s CEO Adam Aron wrote on Twitter. “More than ONE MILLION people have watched ‘Sound of Freedom’ at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre.”