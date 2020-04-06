John Krasinski reunites original 'Hamilton' cast to perform for 9-year-old fan

A 9-year-old “Hamilton” superfan whose birthday treat to see the show was postponed due to coronavirus got a surprise call from actor John Krasinski — along with the original cast of the hit broadway musical.
Krasinski reached out to Mary Ann Bauman after he saw her tweet to “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, describing how her daughter Aubrey had to miss the show’s tour in Jacksonville due to the pandemic. “The Office” star told Bauman that he wanted to feature Aubrey in his new YouTube show, “Some Good News.”
And though Bauman knew Krasinksi planned to tell Aubrey he would send her to see the show in New York City once coronavirus restrictions were lifted, she told NBC News she had no idea the cast would do a song. Aubrey says she pinched herself for days until the episode aired on YouTube, unsure she didn't dream the entire situation.
“It was really amazing and I didn’t feel like I was awake when it happened,” Aubrey told NBC News Monday. “Once I saw the video, I knew I was awake.”
The episode of “Some Good News” went up Sunday night, has been viewed more than 2 million times and was No. 1 on YouTube’s trending page by Monday afternoon. Viewers commented on how moved they were by the shock and joy on Aubrey’s face as Lin-Manuel Miranda “Zoom bombed” her interview with Krasinksi.
“I burst into tears, sobs actually, but it was because it felt so good to see humanity step up and be there for each other!” one commenter wrote.
Aubrey told NBC News that the experience did make her feel like everyone was looking out for each other during these tough times.
“It shows we are going to get through corona and things won't be exactly the same, but they'll be close to the same,” she said.
Aubrey’s been a fan of musical theater for a long time and had been hoping to see “Hamilton” since her birthday last year, her mom told NBC News. Bauman said that she bought tickets to the show’s scheduled performance in Jacksonville as a gift for Aubrey’s birthday in January, and wrote to Miranda on Twitter the day the postponed March 21 performance was supposed to happen.
Seeing her daughter’s joy since the call with Krasinski has made her heart swell, she said.
“I cried over it a couple of times, just tears of happiness,” Bauman said. “It also gives her something to look forward to with everything happening.”
As a mother, she’s also glad she can show her daughter the impact of how her personal joy has helped others.
“To see this much joy for her but also to show her some of the positive comments, for her to be like, ‘Wow, I did this for someone else,’” Bauman said. “To see her reaction to that is just amazing.”
And Aubrey has one message to everyone who watched her on “Some Good News”: “To stay positive and that we are going to get through this and to stay home. “