Justin and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy in Instagram post

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced they are expecting a child in an Instagram post Thursday.

The Instagram slideshow post began with a video of what appears to be the Biebers renewing their wedding vows in a field. A song, that appears to feature Justin singing, plays over the clip of the pair as they kiss and drink wine.

The video also features multiple zoom-ins to Hailey’s pregnant belly, which she shows off fashionably beneath a white, lacy dress coupled with a lace head covering.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, got married in September 2018. A second wedding ceremony was held a year later.

The post features four more photos from the shoot, including two of Justin appearing to snap a shot of Hailey's belly, one of the couple kissing and one of Justin standing behind Hailey with the focus on her stomach.

Hailey's post is captioned only with Justin's username.

Notable bestie Kendall Jenner and her Jenner and Kardashian sisters were quick to comment on the post, celebrating the couple's news.

"ahhhh here come the tears again," Kendall Jenner wrote in a comment with a red heart emoji.

The pop singer and Rhode beauty brand founder have faced a number of health problems since their 2018 nuptials. Hailey announced in 2022 that, after having stroke like symptoms, a small blood clot was found in her brain. Later that year, Justin announced he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.