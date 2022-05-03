Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers & Tiaras' star, dies at 16

Kailia Posey, a former star on TLC's "Toddlers & Tiaras," has died, her mother announced on social media. She was 16.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” Marcy Posey Gatterman said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Her cause of death was unclear. Gatterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Posey was best known for being featured in one episode of "Toddlers & Tiaras," a TLC reality TV series that focused on the families of children who competed in beauty pageant competitions.

A photo of her reaction in an interview during the episode led her to become one of the most recognizable faces in the series.

In her last Instagram post on April 23, Posey is seen wearing a red two-piece outfit, captioned: "None of your concern :)"