Kevin Conroy, the definitive voice of Batman in animation and gaming, dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman, died Thursday shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, according to Warner Bros.

He was 66.

Conroy’s deep and raspy voice shot him to stardom as the title character in "Batman: The Animated Series," which ran from 1992 to 1996, according to a statement provided to Warner Bros by Conroy's spokesperson.

He became the quintessential voice of the superhero in almost 60 different productions and video games, including 15 films, highlighted by "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm."

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy. Memorial services are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.