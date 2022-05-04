IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meg Ryan is returning to rom-coms

Ryan will direct and star opposite “The X-Files” lead David Duchovny in a new rom-com, “What Happens Later."
Meg Ryan attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Sept. 25, 2021.Amy Sussman / Getty Images file
By Wilson Wong

The queen of romantic comedies is back.

Meg Ryan will direct and star alongside “The X-Files” actor David Duchovny in a new rom-com, "What Happens Later."

Ryan became a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s after starring in numerous successful rom-com titles, including “When Harry Met Sally...,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.”

“What Happens Later" follows the reunion of ex-lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) decades after the two split up when they were snowed in at an airport over night, Variety reported. The movie is set for a 2023 theatrical release.

"HERE WE GO!!" Ryan wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, which contained the movie's poster.

The film marks Ryan's second directorial credit. In 2015, she made her directorial debut with "Ithaca."

