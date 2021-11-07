New photo book captures 30 years of friendship

As the pandemic approaches the two-year mark, anxieties over transmission and shifting lockdown rules have upended the simple act of spending time together, impacting friendships in ways that will be felt for years to come.

Some have looked longingly at their lives in the “before times,” a phrase that’s become so common that Merriam-Webster has devoted an entire page to its history.

At the cultural crossroads of nostalgia and preparing for an uncertain future comes “Between Girls,” a new photography book by Karen Marshall that shows a group of friends over the course of 30 years, from when they were high school students in 1985 to well into their adulthood in 2015.

Molly. Karen Marshall

“In the strangest of ways, this feels like the absolute right time for this project,” Marshall said.

The book — a reminder of what was possible between friends and what may be possible again after the pandemic — began with a chance meeting between Marshall and Molly Brover, then a 16-year-old high school student in New York City. Brover became a collaborator and connector as she brought Marshall deeper into her world of parties, hangouts and after-school excursions. Marshall photographed everything, amassing a body of work that speaks to teenage life long before the advent of smartphones and social media.