Nicole Kidman’s suit from her AMC ad is being auctioned at Sotheby’s

Heartbreak feels good in a place like the Sotheby’s “Visions of America” auction.

The grey, pin-striped Michael Kors suit that Nicole Kidman wears in her iconic AMC pre-film advertisement is now being auctioned off for $5,000 to $10,000 as part of Sotheby’s new “Visions of America” series.

Moviegoers fell in love with the ad when it first began being played before movies at AMC multiplexes across the country more than a year ago. What started as an attempt to get the nation’s movie-goers excited about going to the theaters again became a piece of high-camp cinema in and of itself.

Moviegoers didn’t just tolerate the ad, they became obsessed. For those who hadn’t committed the script to memory, some helpful patrons handed out printed copies so fellow theater-goers could recite the dialogue with Kidman. Grown men stood up to salute the screen, while others made T-shirts emblazoned with Kidman’s stoic face and the ad’s most famous line, “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

So, it should be no surprise that somebody would be willing to write a check for a few thousand dollars to own a piece of the ad — cinema history, if you will — for themselves.

The Grey Wool and Cashmere Crystal Pinstripe Jumpsuit was featured as Look 33 in the Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Fall/Winter 2021 Collection. It is one of dozens of pieces donated to Sotheby’s for their “Visions of America” series, a celebration of American craftsmanship and culture filled with auctions, events, and experiences. Spanning three floors of gallery space at their New York headquarters, the series presents examples of American art and objects spanning the 17th century to today.

The auctions include a diverse array of superlative fine art, furniture, fashion, decorative arts, folk art, historic maps, books, whiskey, manuscripts and more.

American fashion designer Thom Browne is the curatorial partner of Visions of America, and has selected his favorite art and objects from the sales.

Exhibitions will be open to the public from January 12-19, with auctions running from January 19-29.

Check out more information about Sotheby’s “Visions of America” series here.