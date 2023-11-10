SAG-AFTRA deal includes higher minimum wages for background actors and AI protections, sources say

Details of the tentative agreement SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood studios reached Wednesday are coming to light.

The deal, which was reached after a lengthy 118-day strike, would include more protections around self-taped auditions, and pension caps would be raised for the first time in over four decades, said two sources familiar with the tentative deal.

The sources also confirmed details that union head Fran Drescher told The Hollywood Reporter, among them that it would mean the highest minimum wage increase in 40 years, with background actors getting an 11% bump in pay — the largest overall increase.

Also in the tentative deal are protections around artificial intelligence. The SAG-AFTRA union — which represents more than 150,000 film and television performers — and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, known as AMPTP, have agreed to meet twice a year to make sure they are following federal regulations of AI as it continues to evolve, the sources said.