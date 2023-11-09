SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios reach a tentative agreement to resolve the strike

Hollywood actors could soon head back to work.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing more than 150,000 film and television performers, reached a tentative deal on a new contract with the entertainment world's top studios Wednesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter — a major step that could end the actors strike and revive the industry.

Tens of thousands of actors headed to the picket lines July 14 after SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a deal on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade group that bargains for studios and streaming services. (The group represents Comcast, which owns NBC News.)

The deal does not mean an immediate end to the strike, however. SAG-AFTRA members will need to ratify the terms of the agreement with a formal vote in the coming days.

The tentative agreement caps weeks of negotiations that at one point were attended by four of the most powerful executives in modern Hollywood, according to a source familiar with the talks: Disney's Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav and NBCUniversal's Donna Langley.

The deal comes after negotiators for the Writers Guild of America, a union representing Hollywood screenwriters, reached their own agreement with the studios on a new three-year contract, known as a "minimum basic agreement." The writers strike officially ended at 12:01 a.m. PT on Sept. 27.

The two unions made similar demands, including stricter protections against the use of artificial intelligence, higher base compensation and a bigger cut of streaming profits. Both unions had not been on strike simultaneously since 1960.

The dual strikes virtually shut down Hollywood, halting production on scores of projects — from big-budget movie sequels to network series and streaming originals. The labor stoppages also thrust many workaday actors and writers into financially precarious situations.

The strikes came amid intense structural upheaval in Hollywood, which is grappling with how to embrace the digital era, survive the decline of traditional broadcast viewership and manage the rise of AI technologies, which many creatives view as an existential threat.