Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tutu from 'Sex and the City' opening credits sells for more than $50k

Just think of all the shoes Carrie Bradshaw could buy for $52,000.

That's how much the three-tiered white tutu Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic “Sex and the City” character wears in the show's opening credits sold for at a recent auction.

The piece became synonymous with the character's exquisite and eccentric style.

The "oyster white tulle three-tier tutu skirt with a matching satin waistband" was auctioned by Julien's, a site that boasts "artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections."

The skirt is one of five originals used for the show's opening credits, the auction house said, and Parker still owns one of them.

Costume designer Patricia Field originally found and purchased the tutu in a five-dollar bin at a store in Manhattan's garment district, according to Julien's.

Originally, Parker's character was meant to wear a spring 1998 Marc Jacobs runway dress that was seen on Kate Moss for the opening credits, but Field preferred a look that defied the fashion trends of the time.

The skirt also makes a special appearance in the "Sex and the City" movie when Carrie is cleaning out her closet and puts on a fashion show of her past New York City looks for her friends.

Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda were the judges of whether Carrie should keep or toss the clothing items. The tutu? A unanimous "keep," Julien's said.