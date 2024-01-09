Singer Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, coroner says

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, officials in London said Tuesday.

O’Connor died in July. She was 56.

The Southwark Coroner's Court said in a statement Tuesday that "the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death" and will make no further comments.

O’Connor, who courted controversy throughout her long and acclaimed career, rose to fame with her 1990 rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year.

She drew international attention in 1992 after she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a performance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in protest of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

