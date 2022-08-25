Snoop Dogg debuts children’s animated series on YouTube

Snoop Dogg is adding children’s animated series creator to his résumé.

The 50-year-old rapper is launching a new series called "Doggyland — Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes" on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Created in partnership with producer Claude Brooks and singer October London, the series follows a multi-colored cast of dogs who sing, dance and rap to teach "social, emotional and cognitive skills for toddlers to 8yr old children," according to its press release. Some of the show's topics include: letters, numbers, animals, good habits —all with a general message of acceptance, diversity and inclusion.

The cast is led by Bow Wizzle (voiced by Snoop Dogg) who serves as the mentor for the rest of the group of animated dogs.

Doggyland Media LLC

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it."

An accompanying album with the same name will be available on all streaming platforms. Four episodes are currently available on its YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.