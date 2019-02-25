Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 25, 2019, 2:59 PM GMT By Variety

Terrence Howard has spoken about his "Empire" co-star Jussie Smollett's recent arrest for allegedly filing a false police report and staging an assault on himself.

Howard shared a video of Smollett on his Instagram page on Saturday evening. The short video shows Smollett holding a baby on his lap, tickling him and breaking into fits of giggles. The caption reads "All your lil homies got you...We love the hell outta you."

Howard also responded to a fan criticizing his support of Smollett in the comments section.

"Sorry you feel that way but that's the only Jussie I know," he wrote. "The Jussie I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly. His innocence or judgment is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for someone I've called my son for five years. It's God's job to judge and it's ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved."

On Fox's drama series, Howard plays Lucious Lyon, the father to Smollett's character, Jamal Lyon, across the show's five seasons.

Howard is the first "Empire" star to comment on his co-star's arrest, while Fox said last Friday that Smollett would be removed from the final episodes of season five.