Breaking News Emails
She wasn't ready for her New Year's Eve comedy show, but Tiffany Haddish hopes she will be for her June set.
The "Girls Trip" actress — who often uses the phrase "she ready" — announced Friday on Twitter that she is giving her Miami fans a free comedy show on June 20 following a disastrous Dec. 31 show during which she forgot her own jokes and several people reportedly walked out.
"I’m doing a free make up show in Miami on JUNE 20th for people who were not happy with my New Year’s Eve show," she posted. "You will be receiving an email shortly from AEG, so make sure to claim your tickets by next Monday night because these tickets are first come, first serve."
During her sold-out December show at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the comedian had trouble remembering punchlines and the jokes she could recall didn't connect with the audience and fell flat.
At one point, Haddish told the crowd that she knew her failed set would garner media headlines and invited the audience to tell their own jokes.
In an Instagram post prior to taking the stage, she told fans that she had been drinking and partying all night. In the video, Haddish had trouble remembering the name of the theater where she would be performing.
"Not gonna lie ... I've been partying all night. I've been partying all morning ... I can still feel the Ciroc in my system," she said.
Fans seem to be onboard with Haddish doing a makeup show.
One Twitter user posted that the free show "speaks volumes of how you appreciate your fans and how serious you take your craft. #sheready."
"Yay! Will be looking for that email!," another wrote.