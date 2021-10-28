Timothée Chalamet reveals he was an Xbox YouTuber before fame

Before Timothée Chalamet became a household name, the "Dune" actor was an unknown YouTuber.

In an interview Friday, the 25-year-old star told YouTuber Nate Hill that he used to run a channel where he uploaded videos to showcase customized Xbox controllers.

“I actually had a YouTube channel people found,” Chalamet said. “It’s YouTube.com/ModdedController360, and I used to paint-mod controllers.”

With only three public videos published in 2010, the YouTube channel has amassed more than 22,500 subscribers as of Thursday morning. In each video, Chalamet, who does not show his face, unveils an Xbox controller with a different design, including a joypad that's green and red, another that's blue and silver and his last one with red and black stripes.

Chalamet said he spray-painted the gamepads and sold each piece for $10. His business, however, was short-lived.

“My parents were like, ‘There’s spray paint all over the house. You can’t do this anymore,’” Chalamet added.

Chalamet, along with his "Dune" co-star Zendaya, were promoting their film in an interview with Hill. When asked for comment, Chalamet's representatives directed NBC News to his interview with Hill.

The first installment of "Dune" wormed its way to the top of the North American box office over the weekend, grossing $40.1 million from 4,125 theaters, according to estimates.

The Denis Villeneuve-directed film, based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, is set thousands of years in the future and stars Chalamet as a young man consumed by messianic visions that lead him on a voyage to the desert planet of Arrakis, where giant sandworms menace the population. A sequel is set to be released in theaters in October 2023.

Chalamet also stars in Wes Anderson’s "The French Dispatch," which debuted in theaters Friday.