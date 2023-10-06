Travis Kelce's mom says it's too soon to say if her son and Taylor Swift are in a 'budding romance'

Travis Kelce's mother says her son spending time with Taylor Swift has "amped up" her life, but she remained tightlipped on whether the two are in the midst of a budding romance.

The 33-year-old pop superstar has been seen at the Kansas City Chiefs star's two most recent games — against the Chicago Bears, when Swift was seen sharing a hug with Donna Kelce, and again at Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Donna Kelce said on NBC's "TODAY" show Friday that the Sept. 24 game between the Chiefs and the Bears was her first time meeting Swift.

“It’s fairly new. So, I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her. It’s just another thing that’s amped up my life," she said.

When asked what hanging out with Swift was like, she returned a coy smile and said, "It was OK."

Donna Kelce skirted questions on whether her son, also 33, and Swift are in a "budding romance," saying “I honestly can’t tell you. It's just too new.”

She added she didn't want to talk too deeply about her sons' personal lives.

Donna Kelce talked a bit about her parenting style, saying she leaves big decisions — including romantic ones — up to her kids.

“I don’t give them advice. They’ve got to sink or swim on their own, they’ve got to make their own mistakes and their own wonderful accomplishments in life, then they know it's theirs,” she said.

When asked about being thrust into the spotlight, with fans on Instagram and people on the street stopping to ask her for selfies, Donna Kelce said she's enjoying every moment — even as the Swift romance has added even more hype around her family.

“I feel like I’m in some kind of an alternate universe. It’s just really, really strange," she said. "It’s fun, it's a great ride. At times, it gets a little annoying but most of the time people are just so sweet, so kind, so generous. What mother doesn’t like to hear their kids are great?”

Rumors about Swift and Kelce have continued to run afire online, with the NFL taking advantage of the star's appearances at games with announcers referencing Swift’s songs and the camera frequently turning to her to capture her reactions.

Last week, Kelce said on his podcast "New Heights" that he was enjoying himself but wanted to respect both his and Swift's personal lives.

Kelce previously revealed that he tried to shoot his shot with Swift. He had joked on his podcast that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he attended the Eras Tour over the summer.

A source close to Swift previously told NBC News that she and the NFL star are hanging out and that it was still in the early stages.