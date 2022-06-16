Video shows Tom Hanks tell fans to 'back off' after they bump into his wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks told fans to "back the f--- off" after they bumped into his wife Rita Wilson, according to video footage of the incident circulating online.

In the video, Hanks and Wilson, who have been married since 1988, are walking as fans crowd the couple, Wilson trips. She turns to the group and tells one fan to “stop it."

Hanks, who stars in the upcoming "Elvis," then is seen yelling, “[That is] my wife, back the f---- off.”

A spokesperson for Hanks and Wilson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

One person on Twitter pointed out that Hanks, often described as America's dad, "momentarily, and understandably, loses his nice guy persona, as over eager fans practically knock over his wife Rita Wilson."

Another shared a headline with the news, tweeting "BREAKING: tom hanks reacts like a normal human being."