Wendy Williams says she and friends were followed by security at Bergdorf Goodman

Wendy Williams called out security at luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman, claiming in a segment of her talk show that aired Monday morning that she and two of her celebrity friends were racially profiled.
Williams, who hosts "The Wendy Williams Show," said she got a call from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton asking her to hang out over the weekend.
Leakes sent a private car to pick up Williams and take her to a Bergdorf Goodman store in New York, the talk show host told her audience.
Williams said the three of them took over the store and not only shopped but dined upstairs for lunch and snapped a photo together in what she described as the store's "glamour suite."
According to Williams, they each purchased something.
"I ended up buying a negligee. NeNe bought a handful of gowns, you know, $2,000 apiece. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff," she said.
Williams said they each had their own sales girl pulling items for them to try on, but security followed the group throughout the store.
"Can I tell you something about security? They treated us like the hood that they treat us," Williams said, rubbing the back of her hand to indicate that she thought it was racially motivated. "Yup, and that's all I'm gonna say."
She continued: "You can earn what you want. You can do what you want, but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised at how people treat you."
Bergdorf Goodman, and its parent company Neiman Marcus, did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. A rep told Essence that it takes "each of our customers' concerns seriously" and regrets not meeting expectations.