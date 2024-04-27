Zendaya, ‘Challengers’ and the rise of ‘tenniscore’

Just like people wore their pinkest clothes for “Barbie” or friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film, moviegoers are already indicating they will go all out.

“The difference with the ‘Barbie’ film is that it felt very of that moment,” Kostiak said. “But I think there are consumer drivers beneath this trend that are strong enough to keep this kind of tennis, preppy, casual wear with a fashion influence going for a good couple of years.”

In a post on social media, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach urged fans to wear their best tenniscore outfits to the theaters, asking them to share their outfits with the hashtag #TashiMadeMeWearIt.

Jasmine Perillo, a creator who makes content about film and fashion, said she’s been loving movie-inspired style challenges because they are “getting people back in the theaters and watching movies where they should be watched.”

Taking inspiration from Roach’s styling of Zendaya, Perillo created an all-white outfit with pops of tennis ball green and posted it to her Instagram reel. The pieces were an homage to a Prada grommet skirt and Zendaya’s custom Loewe tennis ball heels — which garnered headlines for their playful take on the tennis theme.

“Tenniscore can either be dressed up, like think the outfit I DIYed — I feel like that’s more dressy — or even think about Wimbledon fashion, like that’s a little bit more elevated,” Perillo said. “But tenniscore can also just remain kind of just like sporty and practical.”