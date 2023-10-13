Friendship bracelets, novelty popcorn buckets and lots of singing: Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' goes to the big screen

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift was here.

At the Grove mall in Los Angeles on Thursday, the pop superstar's face was plastered on posters of “The Eras Tour” film. A red carpet, on which Swift posed with fans (and Beyoncé), was still partially in place.

And for the Swifties who didn’t get to go to the Hollywood premiere Wednesday, seeing the movie at the same mall the next evening was the next best thing.

Wearing friendship bracelets — like the ones traded at Eras Tour concerts — and sporting Swift-themed attire, dozens showed up to catch the opening night of the movie’s release.

Eli Countryman, 25, had already bought tickets for what was supposed to be opening Friday. But almost as soon as he saw Swift’s surprise announcement Wednesday changing the date, he knew he was in for a back-to-back screening.

“I was doing all my deep thinking like I usually do in the shower. And as soon as I got out, I texted my roommate and I said, ‘Don’t make plans tonight. Because we’re coming here,’” he said, as he accepted a friendship bracelet from a fellow moviegoer.

Swift may help give a boost on the scale of “Barbenheimer” to the box office — analysts are predicting that the concert film could make as much as $150 million during its opening weekend, according to CNBC. That would make it one of the highest openings of this year.

The concert film will play in more than 4,000 movie theaters in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including in all AMC locations in the country, the company said in a news release. It will also play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe.

While the early showings at the Grove on Thursday weren’t packed, the crowd was enthusiastic. Many belted Swift’s lyrics as they waved, gestured and clapped along with her routines. Several performances drew applause within the theater.

Decked out in a re-creation of Swift’s bedazzled black “Reputation” bodysuit, Hailey Hermida said the show made her experience the emotion of every song. It was almost spiritual, she said.

“It’s especially cool seeing her through every single stage of her life. It’s like watching a story, almost,” said the 16-year-old, who was there with her mother and a friend. “It’s like you can feel so connected to a person even if you don’t know them and I think that’s so beautiful.”

In New York City, another small but enthusiastic crowd turned up at Lincoln Center’s AMC to relive the magic of Swift’s tour.