'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz dies after overdose at 29

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette," has died following an overdose. He was 29.
Police in Boca Raton, Florida, said Gwozdz was hospitalized Jan. 13 after a "medical overdose." He died in Palm Beach County after having spent a week in the intensive care unit.
The cause of the overdose is unknown.
Producers of ABC's "Bachelor" franchise said in a statement: "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler's passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends."
Gwozdz, known as "Tyler G." to "Bachelorette" fans, appeared briefly on the show's 15th season in 2019. After landing the "first date" with Hannah Brown, Gwozdz abruptly left the series after three episodes without an explanation.
He told Refinery 29 of his exit, "This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I've come to realize ... is the best decision that could've been made."
Gwozdz had a side business in dream therapy analysis, according to ABC's website, and was aspiring to become a clinical psychologist.