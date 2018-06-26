Breaking News Emails
Late-night host Jimmy Fallon used his opening monologue on Monday’s edition of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” to address Twitter attacks against him by President Donald Trump.
Trump had tweeted at Fallon, telling him to “be a man” and “stop whimpering” after Fallon expressed regret in an interview about ruffling the then-candidate’s hair on a Sept. 15, 2016 episode of the show.
Addressing the tweet in his monologue, Fallon said: “As you may have heard last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So, Melania, if you’re watching: I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”
“When I saw Trump had insulted me on Twitter, I was going to tweet back immediately, but then I thought I had more important things to do.”
"Then I thought: 'Wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do? He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?’”
Fallon then joked that being the subject of the president’s Twitter fury was “the only thing I have in common with NFL players.”
The host said his response to the tweet was making a donation to nonprofit organization the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) in President Trump’s name.
“When Trump heard that he was like: ‘I love RAICES, they’re my favorite peanut butter cup. There’s no wrong way to eat a RAICES,” Fallon quipped.