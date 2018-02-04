Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

"Saturday Night Live" alums Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch dropped by the show this weekend for a jam-packed episode that poked fun at Eagles and Patriots fans, riffed on the release of the Nunes memo and reprised a classic digital short starring a rapping Natalie Portman.

Trump's morning routine

In the first sketch of the night, President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin, as always) checked in with the hosts of "Fox & Friends" — live from his bedroom at the White House.

"I'm saving the economy, destroying ISIS, and right now I'm getting my daily intelligence briefing," Baldwin said between bites from an Egg McMuffin and sips of a Diet Coke.

"Oh," said Alex Moffat as "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy. "From who?"

"From you guys," Baldwin's Trump replied.

“I’m told we’re getting a special call… who’s on the line?” #SNL pic.twitter.com/gCpXO9WlL6 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2018

Let the monologue Olympics begin

The last time Portman hosted "SNL," she was promoting the 2006 dystopian political thriller "V for Vendetta." But these days, she joked in her monologue this weekend, "the whole country is kind of promoting" that movie.

She was soon interrupted by Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon as Winter Olympics color commentators.

"She started off with a charming intro and then transitioned into a light political joke," McKinnon observed.

"SNL" cast member Leslie Jones, who is heading to PyeongChang as a contributor for NBC's coverage of the Games, was also on hand with her own review of Portman's performance.

We go now to our field correspondent Leslie Jones. #SNL @Lesdoggg pic.twitter.com/GboRnduItf — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2018

New England versus Philly, old school edition

In a sketch set during the Revolutionary War, Fey and Dratch played trash-talking colonists embroiled in a bitter rivalry between Boston and Philadelphia — a nod to the Patriots and the Eagles, who face off in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday.

After some braggadocious verbal sparring, Beck Bennett's wig-wearing colonist character expressed his annoyance: "They are the worst. Is there any way they both could lose?"

Natalie raps yet again

Portman went viral 12 years ago with "Natalie Raps," a classic "SNL" digital short that aired during her first hosting stint.

In the raunchy 2018 update, Portman (joined by "SNL" alum Andy Samberg) rapped about giving birth and snacking on Tide Pods. She also dressed up as Queen Amidala, the character she played in the much-reviled "Star Wars" prequels.

About that memo ...

"Weekend Update" co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took shots at the political furor over the release of the Nunes memo.

"I'm just going to treat this memo like every memo I've received at work and completely ignore it," Jost quipped.

Che said he doubted whether Trump even read the four-page document: "It's four pages long, and the only time Donald Trump reads four pages in a row is when he's ordering breakfast."

First ladies unite!

In a late sketch, first lady Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) fretted about going to the State of the Union amid reported tension between her and President Trump.

She was visited by a few former first ladies: Jacqueline Kennedy (Portman, returning to her Oscar-nominated role in "Jackie"), Hillary Clinton (McKinnon), Martha Washington (Aidy Bryant) and Michelle Obama (Leslie Jones).

Strong asked McKinnon: "How did you survive being first lady?"

"Well, you just tell yourself it'll all be worth it when you're president," McKinnon's Clinton said.

"But you lost," Strong replied.

"I know! I was there," McKinnon shot back.

The musical guest was pop vocalist Dua Lipa.