Feb. 4, 2019, 3:04 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 4, 2019, 3:30 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein

Kristoff St. John, an Emmy-winning star on the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless," was found dead at his Los Angeles home over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

He was 52.

The actor's lawyer Mark Geragos said, "sadly yes," in confirming his client's death.

Police said that officers responded to his home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of L.A. at 2:05 p.m. Sunday and found him dead from a possible alcohol overdose.

Paramedics could not revive him and the actor was pronounced dead at the scene, L.A. firefighters said.

Police have declined to open a criminal investigation and have passed the case on to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

St. John joined the "Young" cast in 1991, playing the role of Neil Winters. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for best supporting actor in 2008. He'd also been nominated for that award in 1993, 1999, 2000, 2007 and 2015, according to his CBS biography.

The actor's ex-wife is famed boxer Mia St. John. Their 24-year-old son died from suicide in 2014, it was widely reported.